Serbian tennis star Novak Djokovic’s father caught on camera waving pro-Russian flags with fans at the Australian Open. After his son’s victory in the quarterfinals against Russian Andrey Rublev, as seen in a video posted on YouTube by a pro Putin account, a group of fans unfurled Russian flags, including one with the president’s face, next to Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne, chanting pro-Moscow slogans. According to the newspaper Melbourne Age, the man allegedly said in Serbian: “Long live Russia”. The Australian Tennis Federation itself said four people “displayed inappropriate flags and symbols and threatened security guards” at Melbourne Park before being chased away by police.



