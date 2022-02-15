Novak Djokovic broke his silence on the BBC, a month after his expulsion from Australia, to make it clear that he does not plan to be vaccinated against the coronavirus in the short term, even if that means having to give up titles important, to his presence in some Grand Slams and to continue his pulse to be crowned the most successful tennis player in history. His revelation belies the news released by the author of his biography, Daniel Mükschwho dropped that Nole was considering getting immunized, motivated by Rafael Nadal’s victory in Melbourne. Who scratched beyond Müksch’s words, with little relation to Djokovic’s team, and contacted number one environment, as was the case with AS, he was able to verify the strangeness of his relatives at such an assertion. One thing is that the Serbian “Blood boils”, as Fabio Fognini saidafter seeing that the Spaniard has surpassed him in the race for the greats, which is surely true, because Djokovic is a competitive animal. And a different one is to think that Nole was going to give up his strong convictions One day to another.

Djokovic is aware that he has a serious problem to develop his sports career, because the virus closes borders. From the outset, he will not be able to play in March the Masters 1,000 in Miami and Indian Wells. But he has balanced his principles and his sport, and has chosen to stand firm in his belief that current vaccines are harmful to your health: “My body is more important than any title”. Regardless of whether or not we can share his philosophy, whether we rightly think that an unvaccinated is a risk for coexistence, or that we do not understand that he sacrifices his career, we must admit that Djokovic is consistent with his thoughts. Although if it had also been in January and had not traveled to Australia, the current scandal would not exist. Nole attended the first Grand Slam because his sporting ambition, now camouflaged, guided his steps. Today he renounces bidding for the glory of tennis, although deep down what he hopes is that anti-pandemic policies relax with the drop in infections and the doors reopen sooner rather than later.