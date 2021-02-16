The final celebration said it all: a tight fist, a look at the corner of the court where his team was and a cry that came from deep inside, with a mixture of happiness and relief. Novak Djokovic had to fight a lot to get into the semifinals of the Australian Open. The German Alexander Zverev was a rival worthy of the number one in the world and played him a great game. But the Serbian managed to reverse a history that looked complicated -especially in the third and fourth sets, in which he was broken down- and ended up taking a game full of tension and extreme emotions by 6-7 (6-8), 6- 2, 6-4 and 7-6 (8-6) after three hours and 30 minutes.

The triumph – the 80th for him in Melbourne, where he only adds eight defeats – allowed him to get into the semis of the “great” oceanic for the ninth time, where on Thursday he will collide with the Russian Aslan karatsev114th in the world and great revelation of the contest. Nole He wants to add his 18th Grand Slam and there is a fact that excites him: whenever he reached this stage in Australia -in 2008, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2015, 2016, 2019 and 2020-, he ended up winning the title.

“Until the last point, the match and victory was for either of us. There was a lot of nerves and a lot of pressure. Honestly, I felt a bit emotionally drained. It was a great battle, a match that seemed like a roller coaster. We got to the limit “, analyzed Djokovic, still with the pulsations to thousand and a taste of epic triumph in the lips.

That’s how it went. In a shock of the highest level – which only lacked the atmosphere of the public, absent for the fourth day due to the new confinement of Melbourne by coronavirus – Zverev warned very early that he was not going to give anything to the Serbian.

The number seven in the ranking got a break in the first game of the match, taking advantage of several double faults and unforced errors from his rival (he finished with 56). Faced with an unknown Djokovic, the German went ahead 5-3 and it seemed he had the set in his pocket. But the Serbian reacted and forced Zverev to play a tie break to win the set.

Nole was physically looser in the second chapter, without so many limitations due to the discomfort in the abdominal area that had been complicating him in his last meetings. He himself acknowledged: “With this type of injury you need time to warm up. I knew it would take me a while to start moving and serve well.”

When he got it, he stayed with that second set without major problems. But the doubts returned in the third, before an intractable Zverev.

With aggressive tennis, the German stole his serve in the second game and then went ahead 3-1. Frustrated, Djokovic smashed his racket on the ground and received a warning from the umpire. But after unloading the anger, he seemed to clear his head and went back into the game. And after being 1-4 down, he won five consecutive games to take over the second set.

The German was still confident and struck again at the start of the fourth set. With a break, he put the score 3-0 in his favor and the Serbian returned to show his anger. He held back long enough not to break another racket and face a penalty from the judge, but it was clear he was uncomfortable.

However, Zverev lowered the intensity just a bit with his serve and opened the door for recovery. Djokovic did not waste the opportunity. He recovered the break and equalized the set 4-4. And after lifting a set point, when he was serving 5-6, he sealed the victory in the tie-break – as heartbreaking as the rest of the game – with an ace, the 23rd of the night for him.

Zverev played a great game, but could not take advantage of his moments and said goodbye to number one. Photo William West / AFP

“If Zverev won this match, he was definitely going to deserve it. He played excellent. It could have been for either of us and I am really very happy to have overcome such a demanding challenge as the one he presented to me,” acknowledged the Serbian, who will play now the 39th semi-final of his career at a Grand Slam. Only Roger Federer surpasses it in that statistic, who has disputed 46.

The world number one also admitted that he had never seen his next rival, Karatsev, on the court before this tournament. Although he highlighted: “I saw him play here in Melbourne and he is a very strong competitor physically, who moves very well and has a lot of fire in his game from the bottom of the court and a great backhand. And besides, he has nothing to lose” .

The Russian will be another interesting test for Nole, who after winning an epic battle against Zverev will try to take another step towards his ninth crown in Melbourne.

