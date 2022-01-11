Djokovic, without speculation, is first seed at the Australian Open

World number one Novak Djokovic will be the first seed of the Open from Australia , which begins on January 17, despite the fact that his participation in the first big tennis tournament of the year is still threatened by his visa problems linked to the Covid-19 epidemic.

The 34-year-old Serbian is looking not only for a tenth victory in this tournament, but also a 21st victory in a Grand Slam event, a record. Your presence in Melbourne may in any case not take effect if the Australian authorities finally decide to cancel your visa.

The 34-year-old Serbian, unvaccinated, has been at the center of a legal battle with Australian authorities since arriving in Melbourne last week after filing a medical waiver.

In the women’s category, Australian Ashleigh Barty, world number one, who has just won the Adelaide tournament, proving that she is in shape after a complicated year 2021, is the great favorite of this first Grand Slam who dreams of winning in her land

The seeded

Male branch



1. Novak Djokovic (Serbia)

2. Daniil Medvedev (Russia)

3. Alexander Zverev (Germany)

4. Stefanos Tsitsipas (Greece)

5. Andrey Rublev (Russia)

6. Rafael Nadal (Spain)

7. Matteo Berrettini (Italy)

8. Casper Ruud (Norway)

9. Felix Auger-Aliassime (Canada)

10. Hubert Hurkacz (Poland)

11. Jannik Sinner (Italy)

12. Cameron Norrie (Great Britain)

13. Diego Schwartzman (Argentina)

14. Denis Shapovalov (Canada)

15. Roberto Bautista (Spain)

16. Cristian Garin (Chile)

17. Gaël Monfils (France)

18. Aslan Karatsev (Russia)

19. Pablo Carreño (Spain)

20. Taylor Fritz (United States)

Female branch



1. Ashleigh Barty (Australia)

2. Aryna Sabalenka (Bulgaria)

3. Garbiñe Muguruza (Spain)

4. Barbora Krejcikova (Czech Republic)

5. Maria Sakkari (Greece)

6. Anett Kontaveit (Estonia)

7. Iga Swiatek (Poland)

8. Paula Badosa (Spain)

9. Ons Jabeur (Tunisia)

10. Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (Russia)

11. Sofia Kenin (United States)

12. Elena Rybakina (Kazakhstan)

13. Naomi Osaka (Japan)

14. Simona Halep (Romania)

15. Elina Svitolina (Ukraine)

16. Angelique Kerber (Germany)

17. Emma Raducanu (Great Britain)

18. Coco Gauff (United States)

19. Elise Mertens (Belgium)

20. Petra Kvitova (Czech Republic).

AFP