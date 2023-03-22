He regrets nothing, Novak Djokovic. Remaining true to what he has always said and has always been, the Serbian in an interview with CNN made in Dubai, where he is training, reiterated that he has no regrets for choosing not to be vaccinated against Covid-19. something that prevented him from playing two out of four slams last year (in Australia and in the USA) and which in fact still prevents him from entering the United States today. A choice that cost him his participation in Indian Wells and Miami and also the world number one, snatched from him by Carlos Alcaraz with his victory in California on Sunday against Daniil Medvedev. “No, I have no regrets,” Djokovic said in an interview with Becky Anderson. “I’ve learned in my life that regrets hold you back and basically make you live in the past. And I don’t want to. At the same time I don’t want to live too much in the future. I want to be here, in the present, and think about the future in order to create a better one. I’ve made my choices, that’s okay.”