After losing number 1 at the hands of Alcaraz, Nole looks ahead: “I learned that regrets make you live in the past, and I don’t want to”
He regrets nothing, Novak Djokovic. Remaining true to what he has always said and has always been, the Serbian in an interview with CNN made in Dubai, where he is training, reiterated that he has no regrets for choosing not to be vaccinated against Covid-19. something that prevented him from playing two out of four slams last year (in Australia and in the USA) and which in fact still prevents him from entering the United States today. A choice that cost him his participation in Indian Wells and Miami and also the world number one, snatched from him by Carlos Alcaraz with his victory in California on Sunday against Daniil Medvedev. “No, I have no regrets,” Djokovic said in an interview with Becky Anderson. “I’ve learned in my life that regrets hold you back and basically make you live in the past. And I don’t want to. At the same time I don’t want to live too much in the future. I want to be here, in the present, and think about the future in order to create a better one. I’ve made my choices, that’s okay.”
On Alcaraz
—
The Serbian wanted to compliment Alcaraz, who he considers “a truly incredible young man, it’s a pleasure to compete with him”. In the interview Djokovic then admitted that he also resented living in the golden age, together with Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer. “Initially I was annoyed that I always had to compare myself with the two of them – explains the 22-time Grand Slam winner -. Then I realized that it was luck. They made me stronger, both mentally and physically, my game improved thanks to all these matches that we played against each other. And also thanks to the defeats with them I grew up a lot”.
March 21, 2023 (change March 21, 2023 | 21:53)
© REPRODUCTION RESERVED
#Djokovic #regrets #play #USA #dont #deny #choices
Leave a Reply