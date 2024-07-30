Montreal (AFP)

The organizers of the Montreal Masters 1000 tennis tournament announced today that Serbian Novak Djokovic, ranked second in the world and currently participating in the Paris Olympics, will not participate in the competitions that begin next week.

“While we are disappointed that Novak will not be able to participate in this year’s tournament, we understand his decision and wish him the best of luck at the Olympics and the rest of his season,” said tournament director and former tennis player Valerie Tetreault.

Djokovic, who has won 24 Grand Slam titles, reached the third round of the Olympic Games by defeating Spanish veteran Rafael Nadal 6-1, 6-4 in their 60th meeting.

The 37-year-old Serb has won 98 titles in his career, but will not play in the Montreal hardcourt tournament, which serves as a warm-up for the US Open, the fourth Grand Slam tournament, which starts on August 26.

Noli, who lost the final of the last edition of Wimbledon to rising star Carlos Alcaraz of Spain, won the Montreal title four times in 2007, 2011, 2012 and 2016, but has been absent from competition since 2018.

Djokovic’s withdrawal will give Russian Roman Saviolin, 26, ranked 66th in the world, a place in the main draw.