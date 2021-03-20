Miami (Reuters)

World number one Novak Djokovic postponed his return to the ATP tournaments, after a muscle injury, and decided to withdraw from the Miami Open, which begins this week, to spend more time with his family.

Djokovic suffered a muscle tear during his successful defense of the Australian Open title last month, and the 33-year-old planned to return in Miami, before participating in the Monte Carlo Masters and Serbia Open.

Dear audience, Djokovic said on Twitter. I feel very sorry to announce that I will not be traveling to Miami to compete this year.

He added: I decided to use this valuable time to stay at home with my family and amid all restrictions, I need a balance between my time in professional tournaments and at home, and I look forward to returning next year.

Djokovic, the 18th Grand Slam champion, snatched a record from Swiss Roger Federer to become the player to retain the top of the world rankings on March 8, after staying at the top for 311 weeks.

He stressed that he is focusing on winning more titles in the Grand Slam, adding that this requires adjusting the schedule of his tournaments to achieve his goals.

Rafael Nadal also decided to withdraw from the tournament, which is being held between March 22 and April 4, to recover from a back injury.

Roger Federer is also absent to continue regaining fitness following two knee surgeries in the past 12 months.

US Open champion Dominic Tim will be absent from Miami, and he will return in the European clay season, to be the world’s second-ranked Daniel Medvedev’s best chances for the coronation.

Also participating is former champion Andy Murray, after receiving an invitation card from the organizers.