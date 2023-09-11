Serbian tennis player beat Russian Daniil Medvedev by 3 sets to 0 this Sunday (September 10) and guaranteed a prize of US$ 3 million

The Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic he beat Russian Daniil Medvedev by 3 sets to 0 and won the US Open this Sunday (September 10, 2023), in New York. He secures a prize of US$ 3 million for his achievement – ​​he has accumulated more than US$ 172 million in prizes in his career. It is his 24th Grand Slam victory (the most important tennis tournaments). With this, the Serb equals Australian Margaret Court’s record of 24 Grand Slam singles titles. Among men, Djokovic is already the record holder – Spaniard Rafael Nadal is 2nd, with 22.