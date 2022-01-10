Djokovic, Australia warns: expulsion can still be carried out

Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic has won his appeal against the expulsion procedure undertaken against him by the Australian government. Judge Anthony Kelly ordered theimmediate release from prison of the 34-year-old athlete, who has been confined to an immigration center since 6 January because not vaccinated against Covid-19. Kelly defined “unreasonable” the conduct of the Australian government against the tennis player, recognizing the arguments presented by Djokovic’s lawyer as valid.

The Australian federal government has already warned that the decision regarding the expulsion of the tennis player is competence of the immigration authorities, and that theexpulsion could be performed regardless from the ruling of the court.

The Australian judge had already postponed for a few hours the implementation of the expulsion order against the Serbian tennis player, who arrived in Australia on January 6 to participate in the Australian Open. Kelly had allowed the tennis player to stay in Melbourne until at least 8pm today (local time) pending a court ruling on his appeal against the deportation proceedings.

During the hearing in Melbourne, the judge sympathized with Djokovic’s defense arguments: “What perplexes me is that I don’t understand what else this man (Djokovic) could have done”, declared the judge. referring to the vaccination exemption documentation that the athlete had submitted to the Australian authorities before and after his arrival in the country.

Djokovic presented himself today, 10 January, before a Melbourne judge called to express himself on the decision of the Australian federal government to expel the athlete, accused of not having respected the extraordinary procedures for entry into Australia launched by Canberra for contain the pandemic. The hearing, which was to be broadcast in live streaming, was initially suspended due to repeated technical problems.

The 34-year-old athlete’s lawyer, Nick Wood, defended his client’s conduct, stating that Djokovic complied with all the requirements of the Biosecurity Act for entry to Australia: “Mr. Djokovic has declared of have a medical exemption“, explained the lawyer, recalling that the guidelines of the Australian group of technical advice on immunization (Atagi) provide for the possibility of”postpone vaccination against Covid-19 for six months for people who have received a diagnosis of positivity to Sars-Cov-2 through PCR tests “.

Lawyers representing the Australian federal government retorted by stating that the updated version of these guidelines exclude that Sars-Cov-2 infection is a contraindication to taking the vaccine. Djokovic’s lawyer also stated that his client complied with all procedural requirements for entry into the country, presenting medical exemption documentation – including the Covid-19 diagnosis dated December 16 – before and after arriving in Australia. , and receiving a positive opinion from the Victorian state authorities.

Wood pointed out that the Australian authorities have the athlete’s phone seized upon his arrival in the country on January 6, refusing him “more time for a confrontation with his assistants” despite having initially provided the tennis player with verbal reassurance to that effect.