Sunday, January 29, 2023
Djokovic wins Australian Open and equals Nadal in Grand Slam titles

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 29, 2023
in Sports
Djokovic wins the Australian Open

Djokovic wins the Australian Open

Djokovic wins the Australian Open

The Serbian prevailed over the Greek in the exciting final this Sunday.

Serbian Novak Djokovic won the Australian Open final and became ATP number 1 after defeating Greek Stefano Tsitsipas in a thrilling match. With this triumph, he equals Rafael Nadal as the most winning Grand Slam tennis player in history.

News in development…

