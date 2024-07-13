London (dpa)

Serbian Novak Djokovic said he was thrilled to reach the Wimbledon final just five weeks after undergoing knee surgery.

Djokovic beat Italian Lorenzo Musetti in the semi-finals, to set up a final against Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz in a repeat of last year’s final.

The Serbian player underwent knee surgery on June 5 after suffering an injury at the French Open. Three days before the start of Wimbledon, Djokovic confirmed that he was not confident in his ability to compete for the title, but he is now close to writing his name in the history books, as he has the opportunity to equal the record for the number of times he won the tournament, which is registered in the name of the Swiss Roger Federer, who won the tournament eight times.

If he wins the title, Djokovic will surpass the record held by former Australian player Margaret Court, in terms of the number of titles she won in the four Grand Slam tournaments, as she won 25 titles.

“It’s unbelievable, coming to Wimbledon and not even being confident about playing three or four days before the tournament starts,” Djokovic said.

“So I am very happy to reach the final, because I was not thinking at all, especially in the first two matches, about reaching the final, and to be honest, I was only thinking about moving well, not getting injured, and feeling more freedom in movement,” he added.

He added: “This is what happened, I think, in the third round, specifically the fourth. I felt that I was close to playing at my best level, and I could try my luck in competing for the title.”