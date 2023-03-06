Djokovic needs such permission because he has not been vaccinated against the coronavirus. No one from Djokovic’s team was available for comment soon after the news, Reuters news agency reports.

The Serbian tennis player, one of the most prominent top athletes who has not been vaccinated against the virus, applied for a special permit from the US government last month to play at the tournaments in Indian Wells and Miami. The US tennis association USTA then expressed the hope that Djokovic would indeed be allowed to enter the US and participate in the two tennis tournaments.