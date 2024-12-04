After a year in which he achieved his long-awaited Olympic gold, Novak Djokovic, 37, will debut in the 2025 season at the ATP 250 in Brisbane, which takes place from December 29 to January 5. The Serbian, already with Andy Murray as coach, has chosen this tournament to prepare for the Australian Open.

“I can’t wait to start my tour of Australia at the Brisbane International and compete again at the Pat Rafter Arena,” declared ‘Nole’.

Djokovic has decided to hire the Scot to maintain motivation alongside one of his great rivals. “I have decided to work with a new coach, because Murray was one of my biggest opponents and he can inspire me to see if we can do great things in our sport,” the Serbian explained about his change of coach.

The ten-time champion at the Rod Laver Arena has the main goal of the new season to win his 25th Grand Slam. In addition, he can reach 100 ATP titles – he has 99 -, something that only Jimmy Connors (109) and Roger Federer have achieved ( 103).

Djokovic also recalled some of his main adversaries throughout his career. “I think I am part of a golden era. Federer, Nadal, Murray, ‘Delpo’, Wawrinka… it is a very special era for our sport. I’m a little sad because my biggest rivals are gone. “A part of me, in terms of tennis, goes with them,” concluded the Serbian.

