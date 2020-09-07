The primary racket of the world of Serbian tennis participant Novak Djokovic will likely be disadvantaged of prize cash and all factors after being disqualified from the US Open, the TV channel stories. 360 close to the assertion of the US Open administration.

It’s clarified that Djokovic will lose all ranking factors that he earned on the US Open, as well as, he’ll lose all of the prize cash earned within the event.

Recall that Djokovic was disqualified after a gathering with Pablo Carreno-Busta. Djokovic on the finish of the primary set misplaced the serve and aggressively hit the ball, which bounced and hit the referee’s neck, the girl fell onto the courtroom.

In a while social networks, Djokovic apologized to the road choose for inflicting her such stress. He added that he did it unintentionally.