Paris (AFP)

Serbian Novak Djokovic maintained the top spot in the world rankings for professional tennis players for the 417th week, ahead of Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz, who won the Indian Wells Masters A tournament.

Cumulatively, Djokovic (36 years old) has dominated first place for 8 full years, in an unprecedented achievement.

His rivals, Swiss Roger Federer and Spanish Rafael Nadal, spent 310 and 209 weeks, respectively, in first place in the world rankings.

Djokovic is also ahead of American Pete Sampras (286 weeks), Czech Ivan Lendl (270), and American Jimmy Connors (268).

On the other hand, Alcaraz (20 years old), who retained his title in the Indian Wells tournament by defeating Russian Daniil Medvedev, fourth in the world, maintained his second place in the world rankings, thanks in particular to his elimination in the semi-finals of Italian Jannik Sinner III.

With Djokovic announcing his withdrawal from the Miami Masters A tournament, which begins on Friday, Alcaraz finds himself facing the opportunity to reduce the gap with the Serb if he succeeds in Florida. He was eliminated last year by Sinner in the semi-finals.

German Alexander Zverev snatched sixth place from Russian Andrey Rublev, similar to Norwegian Casper Ruud, who advanced to eighth place at the expense of Polish Hubert Hurkacz.

Polish Iga Świńtek widened the gap at the top of the WTA world rankings to 2,520 points with her Belarusian runner-up, Aryna Sabalenka, after winning the Indian Wells 1000 tournament.

Shevuntik crushed the competition in California, and she translated that into a great victory in the final match over Greek Maria Sakkari, world number nine, 6-4, 6-0.

The Polish woman, who regained the top of the standings last fall, benefited from her victory in Indian Wells to move further away from Sabalenka (10.715 points compared to 8.195).

Success was not on Sabalenka's side this year in the American tournament, as she was eliminated in the quarter-finals against American Emma Navarro, after she had reached the final last year.

American Coco Gauff, who reached the semi-finals in Indian Wells, where she lost to Saccari, completed the ranking of the top three seeds, 3.565 points behind Szjvojntek.

China's Chenwen Geng regained seventh place at the expense of Czech Marketa Vondrochova.