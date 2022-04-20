It is really true that there is no place like home. After a complicated start to the season, marked by the Australian episodes, and a disappointing return to the Principality where he was defeated by the surprise finalist Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, the restart of Nole Djokovic passes from the Serbia Open, an ATP 250 tournament staged in Belgrade on the fields of his Novak Tennis Center. In the third challenge of the day on the central, the number 1 in the world won in a marathon that lasted three hours and 21 minutes on compatriot Laslo Djere (50 Atp), eliminated with a score of 2-6 7-6 (6 ) 7-6 (4), returning to win two months after the round of 16 of the Dubai tournament. In the next round Djokovic will challenge another Serbian, Miomir Kecmanovic who won over John Millman 6-4 7-6 (4).

the match

–

The tournament of the number one in the world begins with a few too many mistakes and a lucky line by Djere, who immediately finds himself chasing under a break. On the 2-0 round of complicated service for Nole who struggles with the advantages but still manages to move the score. With the passing of the games, the suboptimal condition of the great Grand Slam champion continues to shine through, particularly in his service performance, where he does not exceed 43% with the former. Djere is good at taking advantage of it and makes him a second break, which leads him to serve for the set at 5-2. At the start of the second Djokovic seems to distance himself from his distant relative who took the field in the first part of the match and starts to push, so much so that he is able to hold the serve in a convincing way for the first time in the match and earn three break points. However, this is not enough to worry a solid and concrete Djere. From 3-3, breaks and counter-breaks follow, but the reaction of the Djoker shows up in the eleventh game, when he finds himself one point from the set three times. Djere defends himself and sends everything back to the tie-break, where however he is the leader of the standings to make the difference. The decider is a fight: breaks and counter-breaks at the start are followed by long games spent on the service of both, who do not give up. After three hours of play, the match leads to a further tie-break, not without reversals in the face but which in the end still smiles at Nole, who closes 7-4.