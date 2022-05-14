Nole will play against Tsitsipas, in the women’s tournament the challenge is between the reigning champion Swiatek and the Tunisian Jabeur

Rome – It will be Novak Djokovic against Stefanos Tsitsipas the final of the Internationals of Rome 2022: the Serbian ace has already won the tournament five times, while the Greek is still looking for a triumph in the Capitoline competition. For Nole, the one in the semifinal against the Norwegian Casper Ruud is the thousandth victory in his career (6-4, 6-3) but tomorrow the Belgrade champion will have more than 1001 in mind Roland Garros, which unfortunately Matteo Berrettini will not participate inwho on social media announced that he had to renounce the Parisian Grand Slam to complete the recovery after the operation on his hand and …

Subscribe to read too

SUBSCRIBE HERE TO THE ALL GENOA, ALL SAMP AND ALL SPICE NEWSLETTERS