Many are the voices of professional tennis players who have valued the proximity of Novak Djokoviccharacteristic that for fans go unnoticed between a cloud of spoiled controversy due to their track tone outputs. An example of this is one of his latest networks in networks in which he has sent a message of support to Fede Gómez, Argentine tennis player who recently shared his depression problem and suicidal thoughts.

“Strength friend. There is always light at the end of the tunnel”the Serbian wrote in his Instagram stories where he attached the publication of Fede Gómez in which the Argentine revealed his depression problems.

Specifically, the tennis player talked about his thoughts “of leaving tennis completely, really questioning if all this is really worth and even repeatedly suicidal thoughts of not wanting to live more and leave this world”

The case of Argentine tennis player, very close to Top-100, has drawn the attention of the professional circuit, DIt is more and more players open on their problems.

It should be remembered that Novak Djokovic is one of the main voices of the tennis union, the PTPA, the teacher Tennis Players Association, focused on helping the tennis players deploy a full professional career.