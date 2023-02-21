A mysterious press conference, like this, out of nowhere. At 1pm on Wednesday Novak Djokovic announced that he will speak to the press in Belgrade. A few days ago he had explained that he would have told of the story relating to his father in Australia, when he was asked not to show up in his son’s box after posing with some Russian “fans” praising Putin. The topic is likely to be on the agenda but it is rumored that instead the world number 1, fresh from 377 weeks at the top like Steffi Graf, is ready to announce that he will play in the United States.

The clue would come from the entry list of the Masters 1000 in Miami, which kicks off on March 22 in Florida, where the Serbian is present despite the fact that unvaccinated foreigners are still prohibited from entering the US at the moment. A few days ago, after winning the Australian Open, Nole’s brother said he had made a special request for the world number 1 to be accepted despite his unvaccinated status: “After all, the whole world they are events with unvaccinated athletes,” he said. The response from the US authorities should have arrived in these days and it is possible that the situation has unblocked itself. Meanwhile, Djokovic has continued to recover from his left thigh injury these days. The tear resulting in muscle edema of 3.8 centimeters is on the way to recovery, and Nole could fly to Dubai for the tournament which starts next Tuesday on the Emirate’s hard courts.