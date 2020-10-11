The world number 1, Novak Djokovic, who until this Sunday had 37 consecutive games won – with the mole of his expulsion from the round of 16 of the US Open against Pablo Carreño for giving a fortuitous pitch to a linesman -, has recognized the Rafa Nadal’s superiority in the Roland Garros final, in which the Spaniard beat him 0-6, 2-6 and 5-7. What you are doing on this track is incredible. Well, not only on this track, in your entire career ”, Nole told the Spaniard at the time of the trophy ceremony. Before Nadal lifted his 13th Cup of the Musketeers, Novak added with a smile on his face: “Today you have shown why you are the king of the earth, I have suffered it in my own flesh.”

Djokovic, who is one of the two tennis players – the other is the Swede Robin Söderling – who has managed to win a match against Nadal in the Philippe Chatrier, has acknowledged that he has not been comfortable with his game: “I didn’t like it today” . The Serbian is the tennis player who has faced Nadal the most times – the most repeated duel in the history of tennis – with 29 victories for him and 26 for the Balearic, who dominates the particular confrontation on clay with a balance of 18 wins and seven losses.

After the final, the only one of the nine Grand Slam that Novak and Nadal have played in which the Serbian lost by three sets to zero, the Serbian has remembered the victims of the pandemic, with almost 1.1 million people deaths and more than 37 million infected, according to data from Johns Hopkins University: “This situation is being very difficult for everyone around the world. We have the opportunity to play tennis and we have to thank the organization for that ”. The thirteen-time champion also wanted to send a message of support to all the people who are suffering the consequences of the pandemic. “Between all of us we can get out of this and I’m sure we will,” Nadal said.