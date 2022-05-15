It is the Masters 1000 number 38 of the career but it is as if it were the first. For the symbolic value, of rebirth, after everything that had happened from the beginning of the year to today. After the failed Grand Slanm in the last game, in the final lost by Medvedev, after the controversy over the vaccine and the expulsion from Australia, anyone else would have fallen into depression. Not him, not Nole the warrior who yesterday dismantled Stefanos Tsitsipas like a puzzle to triumph at the Foro Italico for the sixth time. “A relief – Nole defined him -. After all that had happened at the beginning of the year, I needed to win an important title. Especially with a Grand Slam around the corner”. Roland starts in a week and with Rafa Nadal again suffering from the problem of his left foot, he is certainly the number 1 in the world and the favorite to repeat the success of 2021: “Nadal is the greatest rival of my career. him, I play … “he was careful to specify before continuing with the prediction:” Considering the last matches and the ranking, well of course I also consider myself among the favorites “.