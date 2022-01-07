The tennis champion, arrested for the irregularity in the exemption permit with which he tried to enter the country despite the lack of vaccination, awaits the decision of the Australian justice on his appeal

Djokovic, in front of the Melbourne hotel, watches over the champion and pro-refugee clashes: two arrests

Rome – Isolated at the Park Hotel in Melbourne, together with other people who, like him, do not have the documents in order to be able to stay in Australia. Novak Djokovic does not give up, and awaits Monday’s decision on the appeal of his lawyers: the number one in world tennis wants to stay there, in Melbourne, to play and win the Australian Open. In the face of the whole world.

His case went around the planet amidst controversy and protests, assuming tones and proportions proportional to his fame: Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic spoke expressly of a “witch hunt” against Nole, adding: “Djokovic is Serbia” and attacking the Australian government. “Novak Djokovic is not detained, he can leave the country whenever he wants and the border police will do everything to facilitate his departure,” said Canberra Interior Minister Karen Andrew.

He, Djokovic, resists. Every so often he looks out of the window of the Park Hotel and greets the dozens of supporters who have camped under the structure since yesterday, waving Serbian flags and banners. He asked to be moved to a hotel with a tennis court to train. No way. He received a visit from a priest from the Serbian Orthodox Church of the Holy Trinity in Melbourne to celebrate Orthodox Christmas. He overheard his wife, Jelena, who addressed the press with a short message. Today is Christmas and I wish everyone health and happiness, together with your families. “We would like to be together today, but I console myself by telling myself that we are healthy. We will grow from this experience ».

The world of tennis follows the story and divides: former racket champion Boris Becker, who was Djokovic’s coach, said: «I think he is making a big mistake in not getting vaccinated. It is a threat to what remains of his career and his chance to cement himself as the greatest player of all time ». On the other hand Nick Kyrgios, genius and recklessness of Australian tennis, commented: “I firmly believe in acting, I have vaccinated myself for others and for my mother’s health, but the way in which we are managing Novak’s situation is bad, really bad ».

Everything is therefore postponed to Monday, when the sentence of the Australian judges will arrive: should he win the appeal, Djokovic could aim for the first Grand Slam of the season. But should he lose him, he would risk a lot: according to the provisions in place in Australia, in fact, he could be considered an “unwelcome person” on Australian territory for three years.

Meanwhile, Renata Voracova, a 38-year-old double player from the Czech Republic, has also been denied entry visa to Australia. The tennis player was taken to the same hotel as the world number one. Australian Broadcasting Corp. Tennis Australia and the Australian Department of Internal Affairs did not immediately respond to requests for confirmation, reports Australian Broadcasting Corp. Tennis Australia.

