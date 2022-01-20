The reasons for the expulsion: “A star like him can influence the undecided to say no”. Meanwhile, there is talk of a lawsuit by the Serb against the Australian government: 5 million in compensation

The echo of the Djokovic-Australia case has not yet died out. And while the British Sun talks about a millionaire lawsuit that the Serbian champion would like to bring to the Australian government, with a claim for damages of five million euros, the reasons for the expulsion from Australia emerge.

According to the judges, the main reason for the revocation of the visa is that “A sports star can influence people of all ages by leading them to emulation”. Having won a first appeal against the revocation of the visa due to a formal defect, Djokovic appealed, winning it, but the decision was again overturned by the Minister for Immigration Alex Hawke who exercised personal power provided for by law. At that point, a new appeal by the Serbian lawyers, this time before a judicial panel chaired by James Allsop, which this time had to confirm or not the minister’s decision: “The Court – explained the federal judge – does not analyze the merits of the decision, the task is to assess whether or not it falls within the limits of the law “. See also Covid emergency: the League will not postpone the matches scheduled for tomorrow

Nole’s lawyers – Djokovic’s lawyers based their defense on three points: the fact that his views on vaccines were deduced from a 2020 BBC article, the accusation that his presence in Australia could be a risk to the order and public health and, finally, the irrationality of visa revocation. In the reasons, Allsop explains the decision of the judging panel: “In January 2022, Djokovic is not yet vaccinated – it reads -. The fact that he had a reason not to get vaccinated now, having contracted Covid around December 16, 2021, does not say anything about the its position in the previous many months “. In addition, the college explained that: “His position could have increased the anti-vaccine sentiment, influencing even the undecided. In addition – the papers still read – he confirmed the interview with L’Equipe on 18 December and carried out the photo shoot. without protections despite the positivity, it shows little consideration of the preventive measures that could encourage a violation of the rules in Australia “. See also F1 Podcast | Ferrari 2022 focuses on innovation

January 20 – 10:33 am

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

.

#Djokovic #reasons #ruling #Important #risk #emulation