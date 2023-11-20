Turin (AFP)

Serbian Novak Djokovic, who ensured to end the year at the top of the professional rankings for the eighth time in his career, was crowned champion of the ATP Finals Tennis Championship for the seventh time, in a record achievement, one title ahead of the Swiss Roger Federer, by defeating local champion Yannick in the final. Sinner 6-3, 6-3 in Turin.

The 36-year-old deserved his second title in a row in the tournament that annually brings together the eight best players during the season, as he reached the title match, after eliminating Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz, ranked second in the world, in the semi-final by defeating him 6-3 and 6-2.

The only stumble for the Serbian in the fifty-fourth edition of this tournament was in the group stage, when he lost to Siner in particular 5-7, 6-7, 6-7, but he took revenge on the fourth-seeded Italian, achieving his fourth victory over him out of five confrontations between them.

Djokovic prevented his 22-year-old opponent from completing the achievement he achieved when he defeated Russian Daniil Medvedev, third in the world, in three sets in the semi-finals, becoming the first Italian to reach the final of the final.

Djokovic, who raised his total tally to 98 titles in his legendary career, came closer to American Jimmy Connors (109) and Federer (103), and received the $4.8 million allocated to the champion in Turin, said: “It is very special to win this title. It is probably one of the “My best season. I am very happy and proud of my last matches. I succeeded in having an exceptional week.”

The Serbian entered the tournament at the end of a year that witnessed him winning three titles in the four major tournaments, bringing the total number of his Grand Slam titles to a record 24 titles, in addition to his 40th title in the thousand-point Masters tournaments, before he was able to break his partnership with his former rival, Federer. And winning the Final Championship title for the seventh time, after 2008, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015 and 2013.

Djokovic added this record achievement to another he achieved at the beginning of the tournament, when he won in the first round of the group stage over Dane Holger Roone, thus ensuring that he finished the season at the top of the professional rankings for a record eighth time after 2011, 2012, 2014, 2015, 2018, 2020 and 2021.

He also strengthened his record by being at the top of the professional rankings for the 399th week. He will reach 400 in the last rankings, far behind his runner-up Federer (310), noting that he lost 22 weeks at the top between March 23 and August 23, 2020 as a result of the cessation of competitions due to the outbreak of the Corona virus. .

Djokovic’s start was perfect, as he achieved the difference by taking the fourth game of the first set on his opponent’s serve on his first opportunity to break the serve, leading 3-1 and 4-1 on his way to deciding it 6-3 in 38 minutes after winning the ninth game cleanly.

“Djoko” started the second set where he ended the first, as he won the first game cleanly, but this time on Sinner’s serve, then held his serve to lead 2-0 without conceding any game, before he got the opportunity to break his opponent’s serve again in the third game. But the latter saved the situation and remained in the air and even had two opportunities to seize the sixth game on the Serbian’s serve without converting them, which allowed the latter to return and win the game to advance 4-2.

After a marathon seventh game that lasted for nearly a quarter of an hour, during which Djokovic had two chances to break his opponent’s serve without investing them, Sinner reduced the gap to 3-4, benefiting in particular from an unusual mistake by his Serbian opponent in placing the ball in a place out of the reach of the Italian advancing to the net.

The Serbian seemed to be affected by the loss of this marathon game, as he fell behind on his serve in the eighth game, 0-30, but he maintained his composure and settled it with an ace, leading 5-3, before winning the ninth game on Sinner’s serve, ending the set 6-3 in an hour and 4 minutes, with the match at 1 hour 43.

