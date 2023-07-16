The link between Novak Djokovic and the Wimbledon central office has something of incomplete love, of unrequited desire. There is, yes, but it tends more to convenience than to crush. The English public, noblote, has always recognized the lavish skills of the Serbian on the grass and his ascending hierarchy in a tournament that not so long ago was dominated by the Swiss Roger Federer, the true sigh of the local fan. But the one from Basel is no longer there, the Balkan – champion of the last four editions, in six of the last eight – has stolen the house keys from him and this afternoon London can witness the eighth title for a legendary tennis player who is so tense as you recognize.

For example, Djokovic’s last intervention against the Italian Jannik Sinner. The clapping dedicated to the young Italian every time he threatened the victory of his rival contrasted with some shouts at the wrong time –occasional, but perceptible almost every day– that tried to destabilize the winner, who, resigned and angry at the same time, tries to accept a strange situation . He, winner in six of the last eight majors that have been played, he has always professed an unconditional predilection for the tournament both in his speech and in his gestures. He has done them all. From kissing the grass every time he wins to eating it. Delivered, Nole does not perceive a response according to his devotion.

From a purely tennis point of view and from the figures, his favorite band is unquestionable. Nobody, not even this Alcaraz adapted to grass at supersonic speed, plays with such naturalness and exuberance in the Cathedral. The tally says that he adds six years (almost 2,200 days) without losing in the tournament, a decade without falling on center court and that he has chained 45 victories in the final this Sunday, a more than momentous date for him. A lover of records, he can reach the record of the Australian Margaret Court, the 24 great, but he suspects that the fans may opt for Alcaraz, young, dazzling and first-time. Between one and the other, the third steepest gap in a major men’s final.

Djokovic, on the grass of the center court. TOBY MELVILLE (REUTERS)

“All love is all love. Love and acceptance ”, she answered ironically when she was reminded of those attempts to disturb him against Sinner. “The stands support my rivals in most of the games of my career, but it’s okay, that’s my destiny,” he commented two weeks ago, in statements collected by the portal Tennis Majors; “Sometimes it is difficult to accept it, sometimes I do not understand his reactions, but they are in his right. It has happened to me in the best tournaments in the world. In the end it’s something that gives me extra fuel, it inspires me to play even better. As a player you always want to have people on your side, my desire has never been to play in a hostile environment.

Federer, in the background

Despite his experience, the strange atmosphere that surrounds his appearances could lead to the contained explosion that threatened on Friday, when the Serb put his hand to his ear – after hearing a “Come on Rafa!” – and pretended to cry as the stands were falling a noticeable rumble every time he scored a point. Cat and mouse every day, Djokovic and London have always maintained a peculiar relationship, between respect for a genius of his time and the generalized subconscious desire that he not win an eighth title so that he does not catch the aristocratic Federer, the champion who fit like a glove with Wimbledon, both on and off the track.

“Obviously Novak has pressure, but he has already shown throughout his career how well he knows how to manage it and how little it affects him,” pronounced Alcaraz, exposed today to losing number one. “He has exemplary behavior, he highly respects the history of our sport,” the giant complimented him, with 92 victories in the tournament and who has only given up 18 sets since he lost against Thomas Berdych in 2017; “He is very young, but incredibly consistent. The consistency and ability to adapt to any circumstance have been great strengths of my career, and to see that in him, at only 20 years old, is incredible. I have a feeling we are going to have the best final possible, we are both very fit and hungry for glory.”

The All England Tennis Club is decked out to host the best pulse possible. And, upset, Djokovic continues to demand affection.

“DESPERATE TO BE LOVED” AC | London The latent disaffection between the tennis player and the English crowd transcends and is also transferred to the press. The day after the duel against Sinner, the local media harshly criticized the Serb. The Telegraph He published one of the most forceful sentences, simultaneously picking up on Nole’s hegemony and his feelings: “Novak Djokovic’s supreme power is that, as much as he is desperate to be loved, he also obtains inexhaustible energy from being hated.” The same newspaper specified that “Djokovic’s relationship with his SW19 audience [el distrito de Wimbledon] could nicely be described as annoying.” The TimesFor his part, he titled: “Win ugly.” And he continued: “A grumpy Djokovic prepares the confrontation with Alcaraz. The champion loses a point for growling and then taunts the Center Court crowd.”

