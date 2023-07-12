Seventh-seeded Rublev snatched the opening set, but woke up the sleeping giant to be punished by Djokovic and continue on his way to winning his fifth consecutive Wimbledon title..

Rublev provided some great tennis glimpses that matched the great players in the world.

But that was not enough to prevent the 36-year-old Djokovic from reaching his 46th Grand Slam semi-final, equaling eight-times champion Roger Federer’s record..

Second seed Djokovic will meet Yannick Siner in his 12th appearance in the Wimbledon semi-finals after the Italian also beat Russian rival Roman Saviolin earlier on Tuesday..

When Rublev broke Djokovic’s serve in the eighth game with a powerful forehand and held his serve to win the first set, it looked like a maiden Grand Slam quarter-final victory at the eighth attempt was possible even against an opponent who had not lost on Center Court in a decade..

But Djokovic quickly re-established his dominance in a one-sided second set.

The Serbian player dominated the game, breaking his opponent’s serve at the beginning of the third set, but Rublev did not give up and pushed Djokovic to his limits before the Serbian player became one set away from achieving his 33rd straight victory at Wimbledon..

The 25-year-old Rublev trailed 3-1 in the fourth set and there was no going back as Djokovic finished off winning his 400th Grand Slam match, a feat only reached by Federer and Serena Williams..

Asked how he handles the pressure because he is the player everyone wants to beat every time they step onto the court, Djokovic said: “I love it and I’m honest about it. The pressure will never go away no matter how many Grand Slams you win.”.

“Every time here the stress awakens these beautiful feelings and motivates me more. I know they want my head. They want to win but it won’t happen …”

Boxing aficionado Rublev boasts one of the most devastating forehands in tennis, but he finds no solution against Djokovic..

“I feel Djokovic is playing better compared to our previous matches,” said the Russian.

“Today was the first time I was ready to play. I had some chances that I didn’t take advantage of. That’s why Novak is one of the greatest players in history.”