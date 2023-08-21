Novak Djokovic left without a prize this Sunday to a Carlos Alcaraz monumental, who annulled four match points, and forgave one in favor, in a duel in which he only surrendered in the tiebreaker of the third set (5-7, 7-6(7) and 7-6(4)) after 3 hours and 49 minutes from longest match in the history of the Cincinnati Masters 1,000.

The Serb got his hands on his third title in Cincinnati, where he had lost five of his seven finals, and he took revenge after the defeat suffered in the Wimbledon finalwhen Alcaraz won the second ‘big’ of his career.

The way in which the Serb dropped to the ground to celebrate the winning point explains the level of intensity achieved in this final.

Three hours and 49 minutes of magnificent tennis between a legend and a talent with an already brilliant present and a golden future ahead. There was more than fifteen years difference between Nole and Carlitos, but equality reigned on the field in a battle for the history of this sport. Because Djokovic ended up winning in the third set, but Alcaraz was able to win in the second, when he failed to take advantage of a match point at 6-5 in the tiebreaker.

The Murcian, who was seeking to be the third Spanish champion in Cincinnati after Carlos Moyá (2002) and Rafa Nadal (2013), lost the first final of his career in a Masters 1,000 after being crowned in Miami and Madrid 2022 and in Indian Wells and Madrid in this year.

He received heartfelt congratulations from an exhausted Djokovic at the end of the match and, despite acknowledging that it was hard for him to hold back his tears, Alcaraz said goodbye to the center back with a smile and aware that he had left every last drop of sweat on the track. Nole and Carlitos were protagonists of a new spectacular battle. If possible, this one with a tennis quality even higher than that of Wimbledon. They both looked stellar. And if Alcaraz had a traumatic start at Wimbledon, going 1-6 in just 34 minutes, on the Cincinnati cement Carlitos started with conviction.

He hit two service winners to open his turn and tutored Djokovic on every point. The Serb took advantage of the Murcian’s only moment of indecision to put a break up, but Alcaraz changed the script, recovered it immediately and achieved another with 5-5 to take the first set pot 7-5 after an hour of battle.

As he usually does, Djokovic returned to the locker room. Alcaraz stayed on his bench maintaining concentration and waited, standing in his field, for the return of the Serb. Djokovic’s reaction lasted a game, forceful with the serve, but in his second turn he committed three double faults and offered two break balls to Alcaraz.

The world number one converted the second and gave the game a blow. His rival requested medical assistance, although only for a few seconds. It was not about anything serious and the Serbian returned to the track stepping on the accelerator. With great tennis he earned a first breaking ball, without being able to take advantage of it, but at 2-4, he got a ‘break’ to balance the match again. Alcaraz continued to address him on a first-name basis and forced the tiebreaker, in which he reached his match point at 6-5. Djokovic, with his service, annulled it and managed to force the third set (9-7). New match and, once again, after two hours and 18 minutes of contention, third set for Alcaraz.

The level increased as the tension grew. Like two boxers, Djokovic and Alcaraz exchanged tremendous blows. He broke the Serb at 3-3 and ran away 5-3. The Murcian, apparently touched, found the strength in the tank to give himself another chance. He annulled two match balls at 3-5 and another two at 4-5, with Djokovic serving.

His through forehand to nullify match point at 3-5 brought the spectators to their feet. The ‘drive’ that connected to annul the fourth also left the public speechless. He chained three games in a row and Djokovic sent the match to the tiebreaker. Alcaraz came back from 0-3 and went to sit down with 3-3 on the scoreboard after a volley of pure class. It was only at that moment that Djokovic struck the match. Based on serves, he was up 6-4 and, on the fifth match point, he achieved an epic victory. After throwing himself to the ground, he got up and gave his racket to a fan. Alcaraz was left without a trophy, but his first match on a hard surface against Djokovic also left signs for his optimism in the face of defending the title at the US Open.

