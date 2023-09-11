The last Slam of the year ends with the Serbian’s victory in New York: here are the new balances in the two circuits

Luigi Ansaloni

Two new number ones, after the US Open. If it is the first time for Aryna Sabalenka, it is certainly not the case for Novak Djokovic, who reaches 390 weeks at the top of the ATP rankings: needless to say, it is an absolute record.

djoko solo — The fresh 24-time slam winner (a record here too, arm in arm with Margareth Smith Court) returns to the top of the rankings, once again overtaking Carlos Alcaraz, eliminated in the semifinals in New York. But if he too had won the title again, Carlitos would still have been surpassed. The fact that Djokovic was effectively prevented from participating in two slams last year has weighed heavily in terms of rankings in 2023, and Nole has made up for his interests by winning both the US Open and the Australian Open , not to mention Cincinnati: 5000 clean points without having to pay anything, and with such a loot, there was very little for Alcaraz to do. However, this situation could be reversed shortly, given that from now on (until February) Djokovic will have to defend quite a few points, from the Finals to the Australian Open. The advantage of the Serbian champion, however, is not trivial: 11795 points against the 8535 of the twenty-year-old Spaniard. The 400 weeks as no.1, another historic wall that Djokovic will break through, are largely in the safe. See also Aston Villa vs. Liverpool: Luis Díaz, starter, follow the live

the others — Behind them Medvedev (7280 points), finalist in New York, comfortably third, after from fourth (Holger Rune, 4710 points) to eighth (Taylor Fritz, 3955 points), the difference is very small and anything can happen. Jannik Sinner loses one position (seventh with 4465 points), overtaken by Rublev (4515 points) with Tsitsipas (4615) in fifth place. Casper Ruud collapses to ninth place, while Alexander Zverev returns to the top ten (tenth). Leap forward by Ben Shelton, who forcefully enters the top 20 (n.19, immediately behind Musetti), top 50 for the very good Arnaldi (47th). Total collapse (-30 positions lost) for Matteo Berrettini, now n.66.

news sabalenka — The WTA ranking rewards Aryna Sabalenka, the twenty-ninth player to become world no.1, who managed to dethrone, after a very long run that lasted all year, Iga Swiatek, who had been at the top for seventy-five consecutive weeks of reign, since 4 April of the year last, following the sudden retirement of Ashleigh Barty. In the States the Belarusian reached the final, while the Polish exited in the round of 16. Aryna now has 9266 points, Iga 8195. Behind them the fresh queen of New York, Coco Gauff, who climbs onto the podium with a jump of three positions, after her magical summer. Behind Elena Rybakina, who remains fourth, Jessica Pegula slips, while the Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova obtains carr high with sixth place, ahead of Ons Jabeur. Closing the top ten are Karolina Muchova, Maria Sakkari and Caroline Garcia. See also MotoGP | Bagnaia: "I took a risk to put more motion between me and Fabio"

the Italians — Among the Italians, Elisabetta Cocciaretto, number 31, always leads, ahead of Jasmine Paolini (number 33), Martina Trevisan (53) and Camila Giorgi (56). Nice leap forward by Lucia Bronzetti, now number 60 with the 16 positions gained thanks to the third round in New York.