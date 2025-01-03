After two matches in which he imposed his law without problems against Rinky Hijikata and Gael Monfils, the former world number one Novak Djokovic has not found answers in the quarterfinals of the ATP 250 in Brisbane against the notorious performance of a reborn Reilly Opelka, holder of four ATP singles titles. The American, 2.11 meters tall, has shown himself imposing in the service and has invalidated the remains of the Serbian.

In this way, this victory becomes his biggest milestone since he returned to the courts last July at the Newport Open, after overcoming his hip problems. After his defeat at the ATP 500 in Washington in 2022, the American had only been able to play one match at the Challenger tournament in Charlottesville in 2023.

In the first set, the giant from St. Joseph (Michigan) has maintained his service turns without suffering, a situation that has been repeated in the case of the winner of 24 Grand Slams, except at 4-4, an occasion in which the number 293 in the ATP ranking has had three break opportunities that he has not been able to take advantage of. Finally, Opelka beat Djokovic 8-6 in a tight tie break.

In the second set at 1-1, the only break option for the Balkan player came. However, the 27-year-old American avoided the danger and broke the Serb’s serve on the second break point he had in the next game.

Since then, the American has held his own from the back of the court and has successfully increased the aggressiveness of his blows. Until the last point, each player has successfully maintained their serve, a fact that has given a soothing victory to Opelka, a player who is emerging after having experienced physical hell in the last year and a half.

