Novak Djokovic of Serbia, the world’s No.1 male tennis player, could not overcome Spain’s Rafael Nadal on clay court. Nadal defeated Djokovic in straight sets in a one-sided match in the final of the French Open, after which Djokovic is studying for Nadal. Nadal defeated Djokovic 6–0, 6–2, 7–5 to win his 13th French Open title. Djokovic has praised Nadal fiercely after the defeat.

Djokovic called Nadal the emperor of the clay court. Djokovic said, “What you are doing on this court is incredible. Throughout your career you have been a great player.”

Djokovic was looking for the 18th Grand Slam title of his career, but the red gravel king Nadal did not let this happen. If Djokovic had won, he would have become the second player to win at least twice every Grand Slam in the Open Era.

Djokovic said, “Today you told me why you are the king of clay courts. I have experienced this myself. This match was very difficult for me, obviously I am not happy with the way I played, but I have been beaten by a better player. “

Djokovic thanked the organizers for organizing the French Open during this difficult time. This Grand Slam is the second Grand Slam of the year to be played between 25 May to 7 June but was postponed due to Kovid-19 and now played between 27 September to 11 October.

He said, “It has been a fantastic four weeks. The situation is tough for everyone. We were all worried whether we could play or not, so thank the organizers for making this possible.”

Let me tell you that this is the 20th Grand Slam title of Nadal’s career and with this, he has equaled Roger Federer of Switzerland.





