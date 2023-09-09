TOpportunity Novak Djokovic has reached the final at the US Open for the tenth time and can hope for his 24th Grand Slam title. The 36-year-old Serb won the semi-final against Ben Shelton, who is 16 years his junior, on Friday 6: 3, 6: 2, 7: 6 (7: 4) and ended the second American’s title hopes in a row after defeating Taylor Fritz.

Djokovic can claim his fourth US Open title on Sunday, becoming New York’s oldest champion in professional tennis history. He meets either defending champion Carlos Alcaraz from Spain or Russia’s Daniil Medvedev.

Boos for Djokovic

After the match ball, Djokovic imitated Shelton’s typical celebration. He held his right hand to his ear, thumb and little finger spread, then hung up the imaginary phone. Many viewers booed because of it. “These are the matches in environments that inspire me to wake up every day and work as hard as the boys do,” said Djokovic. “Another Grand Slam final – I couldn’t be happier.”

In his 100th US Open match, Djokovic successfully countered the young US star’s aggressive style of play and played on his experience. Although Shelton managed to win spectacular points, he made too many slight mistakes. In addition, Djokovic had the right answer in the crucial phases, even if he weakened at times towards the end of the third round. He conceded two breaks, had to fend off a set ball from Shelton and still kept his nerve in the tie-breaker. After 2:40 hours, Djokovic converted his second match point.

In the final, he has a chance to extend his men’s title record and also draw level with Australia’s Margaret Court, who holds the most women’s Grand Slam triumphs. For Djokovic it is his 36th final in a major, which puts him well ahead of Roger Federer (31st) in the men’s game.