By Fernando Kallas

MADRID (Reuters) – World number one tennis player Novak Djokovic says he is still mentally struggling to get back to his best form after missing the Australian Open and much of the start of this season due to his refusal to get vaccinated against the disease. Covid-19. The 20-time Grand Slam champion was unable to defend his Australian Open title in January after being deported from the country. He had been admitted to the tournament at first, despite not having had the vaccine, but the Australian government intervened. The 34-year-old also missed out on the ATP Masters 1000 tournaments in Miami and Indian Wells. more on the mental and emotional side,” Djokovic said at a press conference this Sunday, as he prepares to start his campaign at the Madrid Open on Tuesday. I knew how it would affect me.” “Obviously, you know, I still have to deal with it to some extent. It doesn’t impact me as much as the first two, three months of the year. I feel like the more I play, the more I feel part of this environment, the more comfortable I feel.”

The post Djokovic still struggles mentally to get back in shape appeared first on ISTOÉ DINHEIRO.

#Djokovic #mentally #struggles #top #shape #ISTOÉ #MONEY