It hasn’t happened since 2010 that Novak Djokovic gave up a set in the first round of Wimbledon, a tournament he has won five times. At the time it was the Belgian Oliver Rochus who snatched a set from the Serbian champion, this time it was Jack Draper. The Briton number 253 in the world got off to a great start with a break in the third game of the first set, an advantage maintained until the final 6-4.

The number in the world, mindful of the suffering in Paris where he sold two sets to 19-year-old Musetti before closing in five, decided to accelerate immediately. Second set quickly closed 6-1 and foot on the gas until the end. The match ends in just over 2 hours: 4-6 6-1 6-2 6-2 for the Serbian who is chasing the 20th Grand Slam and joining Federer and Nadal. Draper, one of the 5 teenagers on the board together with our Sinner and Musetti, the Spanish Alcaraz and the American Nakashima, had surprised by beating Jannik at the Queen’s debut.