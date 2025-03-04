The Spanish Carlos Alcaraz, winner of the title in the last two editions, will debut in Indian Wells against one among the French Quentin Halys and a player from the classifications and could cross the Serbian Novak Djokovic in the quarterfinals, according to the draw held on Monday.

In the WTA circuit, the Spanish Paula Badosa was on the same side of the painting as the Pole IgA Swiatek, number two in the world, with which it would be measured in semifinal hypothetics.

Alcaraz could find Djokovic in the quarterfinals and with Fritz in the semifinals

Alcaraz, number three of the world and second head of the series, has the horizon a duel against one between the Russian Andrey Rublev and the American Taylor Fritz, champion of this tournament in 2022, in semifinal hypothetics.

The Murcia will have a very demanding path in California. The faces could be seen with the Canadian Denis Shapovalov in Third Round and with the Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov in the round of 16.

Zverev serves as number 1 in the absence of the sanctioned synner

The 1,000 Masters is played from March 5 to 16 in the Californian desert with the outstanding absence of Italian Jannik Sinner, number one in the world, which meets a doping suspension that will take him away from the tracks until next May in Rome.

Djokovic, who fights for his sixth title in this tournament, will debut against one among the Australian Nick Kyrgios, former world of the world and current 1099 of the ranking.

The German Alexander Zverev begins the tournament as Prime head and could play a quarter of the Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas, with one among the Norwegian Casper Ruud and the Russian Daniil Medvedev in the semifinals.

Tsitsipas arrives at Indian Wells with renewed ambitions after conquering the Dubai tournament. Medvedev, twice finalist in Indian Wells, will premiere against Chinese Yunchaakete Bu or American Nishesh Basavareddy.

In the female circuit, Badosa will try to recover sensations after withdrawal due to injury in Mérida

In the female circuit, Badosa will try to recover sensations after withdrawal due to injury in Mérida. It will debut against one between Caroline Dolehide (n.73) or the Russian Kamilla Rakhimova (n.75). The Catalan has a possible duel with the China Zheng Qinwen, eighth head of the series, in the quarterfinals.

Belarusa Aryna Sabalenka, number one in the world, will debut against one between the Russian Anna Blinkova and the American McCartney Kessler.

In the quarterfinals, Sabalenka could cross with the Italian Jasmine Paolini, with a semifinals on a horizon against one between Coco Gauff and Madison Keys. Belarusa Aryna Sabalenka, number one in the world, will debut against one between the Russian Anna Blinkova and the American McCartney Kessler.

On the other side of the painting, the Polish IgA Swiatek, second favorite, has a possible crossing with Zheng Qinwen, while the Belarusa Elena Rybakina could see the faces with Jessica Pegula in the quarterfinals.