Djokovic speaks out and leaves a message to his followers from Australia

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Novak Djokovic, number one in the ATP ranking.
Novak Djokovic, number one in the ATP ranking.
The tennis player remains in a detention center in Melbourne.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
Jan 07 2022, 08:41 AM
The tennis player Novak Djokovic He will spend an Orthodox Christmas on Friday at a detention center in Melbourne, waiting to win the court battle against the cancellation of his visa to be able to participate in the Australian Open.
The controversy has become a matter of state in Serbia, where his father denounced “a witch hunt”, but also in Australia, where fans and anti-vaccines shouted “Freedom for Novak” in front of that Melbourne migrant detention center.
This Friday, Djokovic himself left a message on his Instagram account, thanking the fans who have supported him at this time.
“Thank you to people around the world for your continued support. I can feel it and it is really appreciated, ”wrote the Serbian tennis player.
SPORTS
Jan 07 2022, 08:41 AM
DOWNLOAD THE TIME APP
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your national news mail and the world
there was an error in the petition
Keep going down
to find more content
You got to content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of THE DIGITAL TIME unlimitedly. Subscribe now!
* COP $ 900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
.
#Djokovic #speaks #leaves #message #followers #Australia
Leave a Reply