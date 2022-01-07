Saturday, January 8, 2022
Djokovic speaks out and leaves a message to his followers from Australia

January 7, 2022
in Sports
Novak Djokovic, number one in the ATP ranking.

The tennis player remains in a detention center in Melbourne.

The tennis player Novak Djokovic He will spend an Orthodox Christmas on Friday at a detention center in Melbourne, waiting to win the court battle against the cancellation of his visa to be able to participate in the Australian Open.

The controversy has become a matter of state in Serbia, where his father denounced “a witch hunt”, but also in Australia, where fans and anti-vaccines shouted “Freedom for Novak” in front of that Melbourne migrant detention center.

Djokovic greets his fans from Australia.

This Friday, Djokovic himself left a message on his Instagram account, thanking the fans who have supported him at this time.

“Thank you to people around the world for your continued support. I can feel it and it is really appreciated, ”wrote the Serbian tennis player.

