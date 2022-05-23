Novak Djokovic’s response to Rafael Nadal was not long in coming. A few hours after the triple 6-2 that the Majorcan inflicted on Jordan Thompson, came the equally clear victory of Novak Djokovic who beat the Japanese Yoshihito Nishioka, number 99 in the world ranking, 6-3 6-1 6-0 .

THE MATCH

–

Nole had the usual starting game full of difficulties, but after having canceled three break points with as many winners (a volley, an ace and a forehand), he lengthened his pace making any pursuit of the Japanese in vain. Nishioka committed a double fault on the break point in the sixth game of the first set and then lost two consecutive serves in the opening of the second set. The number 1 in the world has expressed all the competitive charge of him screaming and charging even for apparently simple points. With a streak of six games, Djokovic flew 5-0 to the second, then conceded the first break of the match and then closed the set 6-1. And with another seven games in a row he flew to the final 6-0 of the third set after just an hour and 58 minutes of play. The last time Nole had won a first-round Grand Slam leaving four games or less on the street was in the first round of the 2015 United States Open when he beat Brazilian Joao Souza 6-1 6-1 6-1. Nole served very well (70% of firsts with 73% of accomplishments over the first), totaled 35 winners, 32 free mistakes and made 18 points out of 23 runs to the net.