The Serbian champion imposes himself 6-3- 6-1 6-0 on the Japanese, who tries a timid resistance only in the first set
Novak Djokovic’s response to Rafael Nadal was not long in coming. A few hours after the triple 6-2 that the Majorcan inflicted on Jordan Thompson, came the equally clear victory of Novak Djokovic who beat the Japanese Yoshihito Nishioka, number 99 in the world ranking, 6-3 6-1 6-0 .
THE MATCH
Nole had the usual starting game full of difficulties, but after having canceled three break points with as many winners (a volley, an ace and a forehand), he lengthened his pace making any pursuit of the Japanese in vain. Nishioka committed a double fault on the break point in the sixth game of the first set and then lost two consecutive serves in the opening of the second set. The number 1 in the world has expressed all the competitive charge of him screaming and charging even for apparently simple points. With a streak of six games, Djokovic flew 5-0 to the second, then conceded the first break of the match and then closed the set 6-1. And with another seven games in a row he flew to the final 6-0 of the third set after just an hour and 58 minutes of play. The last time Nole had won a first-round Grand Slam leaving four games or less on the street was in the first round of the 2015 United States Open when he beat Brazilian Joao Souza 6-1 6-1 6-1. Nole served very well (70% of firsts with 73% of accomplishments over the first), totaled 35 winners, 32 free mistakes and made 18 points out of 23 runs to the net.
WHAT NUMBERS
For Djokovic today was the 82nd match he won at Roland Garros, like 82 wins at the Australian Open. A performance similar to the other two Grand Slams: the Serbian’s 79 successes at Wimbledon and 81 those at the United States Open. In the second round Djokovic is expected by the winner of the match between the Argentine Federico Coria and the Slovak Alex Molcan.
May 23 – 11:24 pm
