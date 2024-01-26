Djokovic, 'Sinner erased me from the court'

“First of all congratulations to Sinner for playing a great match and a great tournament so far. He is deservedly in the final. Today he deleted me from the field. However, as far as I'm concerned, I'm shocked by my level of play. In the first two sets I practically did nothing. It's one of the worst Slam level matches I've played. It's not a good feeling, but congratulations to Jannik for doing everything better than me.” So Novak Djokovic after the defeat against Jannik Sinner in the semifinals at the Australian Open.

“I tried, I fought, in the third set I raised my level, saving a match point and playing a good tiebreakerk -adds the world number one-. But in the fourth I played a terrible game again, losing serve from 40-0, also playing against the wind. My performance definitely wasn't that great. In those moments you only think about finding serenity, but at the same time you need to increase your level of play. I gave it a try and the crowd was fantastic. They were fair to both players. Both Jannik and I had a lot of support.”

The defeat against Jannik Sinner, although heavy, does not shake Novak Djokovic too much in view of this season. “Future? I still have high hopes for the other Slams, the Olympics and every other tournament I will play. It's just the beginning of the season. For sure the feeling I have now is not something I'm used to. I almost always started the season with a Grand Slam triumph and I never lost in the semi-final or final at the Australian Open. So this time it's a little different than usual, but that's how it is. I don't know, this tournament definitely wasn't up to my standard, but that doesn't necessarily mean it's the beginning of the end, as some like to say. Let's see what happens in the rest of the season.”

