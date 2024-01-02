Djokovic knocked out in Australia after five years

The tennis world has not yet finished applauding Rafael Nadal for his beautiful return after a year of inactivity (349 days ago at the Australian Open against Mackenzie McDonald) due to a hip injury, exalted by the splendid performance of the left-hander from Manacor against Dominik Thiem (7/5, 6/2), who is already anxious about the conditions of the other active legend, Novak Djokovic. The number one in the ATP ranking is not well and the defeat suffered in Perth at the United Cup against Alex De Minaur (6-4, 6-4 in 1 hour and 34 minutes) is a wake-up call. Djoker had an incredible streak in Australia: he hadn't lost for 5 years (43 consecutive wins).



Djokovic wrist injury in Australia: “The more I play the more it hurts”

But in addition to the skill of an excellent player such as De Minaur, Djokovic had to submit to physical problems. In the previous day's match against Lehecka, the Serbian had suffered a problem with his right wrist, even requiring the physiotherapist to come onto the pitch. “The more I play the more it hurts”, Djokovic said to the organization's physiotherapist who treated him during the changes. The Australian Open, which Djokovic has won 10 times in his career (the Slam where he seems most unbeatable, even more than Wimbledon) is scheduled from 14 to 28 January: his participation should not be in question, but his wrist is one of the more delicate areas for a tennis player and we will see how the next few days go. “I think I'll be fine,” Djoker said in a press conference after the defeat to De Minaur.

Djokovic injury: “My wrist hurts, I hope I don't get to the Australian Open injured again”

Who looks to the next few days: “First of all I will have to try to recover, both from my wrist and from everything that has caused me problems in recent days. However, this process is not new to me, it is not strange or unusual. I've been in these situations so many times, my team and I know what we need to do. Then, of course, you never know what can happen: in two of the last three years (2021 and 2023) I was injured before the Australian Open, but I still managed to win. I hope I don't arrive in Melbourne injured this time: We will work to ensure that my body is ready for, hopefully, the entire Australian Open.”

On Thursday 11 January, Djokovic is expected to play an exhibition match at Rod Laver Arena against Stefanos Tsitsipas to raise funds for those most in need. That could be a test to understand Nole's conditions.

Subscribe to the newsletter

