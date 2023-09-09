There is still no measure on Novak Djokovic, not even at this US Open. The 36-year-old Serbian defeated American Ben Shelton in three sets in almost three hours: 3-6, 2-6, (2)6-7. He is in a grand slam final for the 36th time in his career.

This edition of the US Open, where Djokovic was welcome again after he was refused last year because he has not been vaccinated for the corona virus, several records have been broken. For example, Djokovic was in a semifinal of a grand slam for the 47th time. He finally dethroned Roger Federer. The retired Swiss succeeded 46 times.

Djokovic also already has the record number of grand slam victories: 23 pieces. The Spaniard Rafael Nadal follows at 22 and Federer is at 20. Whether Nadal will match that number is the question. He is currently recovering from hip surgery, which he underwent in June, which will take him about five months to rehabilitate. He is now 37 years old and his body is failing him more and more.

Now Djokovic is already in his 36th grand slam final, a milestone that he previously stole from Chris Evert who reached her 34th final in 1988. Djokovic did it this time by winning the semifinal mainly on the number of unnecessary mistakes. Especially the lack of it. He hit just 25 to 43 by Shelton, the unseeded No. 47 on the ATP rankings and America’s service gun.

Service gun Shelton

With his serve, Shelton easily reaches speeds above 200 kilometers per hour with peaks up to 240. He failed to win the third set and eventually lost the tiebreak. The American could therefore not stop Djokovic with his biggest weapon.

Again Djokovic in a grand slam final, his fourth this year and tenth in New York, just like Bill Tilden. Now he has Margaret Court in his sights. She is the most successful tennis player in history on the women's and men's circuit with 24 grand slams won.

If Djokovic wants to equal that number, he will have to deal with Daniil Medvedev in the final on Sunday. He defeated Carlos Alcaraz in four sets in his semi-final: 7-6 (3), 6-1, 3-6, 6-3. In recent weeks, tennis fans were hoping for a final between Djokovic and Alcaraz, a repeat of the final battle at Wimbledon. Instead, they will get a repeat of the 2021 US Open final.

