Djokovic sensationally loses to Popyrin in the 1/16 finals of the US Open

The current US Open champion, Serbian Novak Djokovic, sensationally lost to Australian tennis player Alexei Popyrin in the 1/16 finals of the US Open. This was reported by a Lenta.ru correspondent.

The match ended with a score of 6:4, 6:4, 2:6, 6:4 in favor of the Australian. Popyrin’s next opponent will be American Frances Tiafoe.

For the first time since 2017, the Serb failed to win a single Grand Slam tournament in a season. He will lose the second place in the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) ranking.

Earlier, Russian tennis player Daniil Medvedev reached the third round of the US Open 2024. He beat Hungarian Fabian Marozsan, the match lasted three sets and ended with a score of 6:3, 6:2, 7:6 (7:5) in favor of Medvedev.