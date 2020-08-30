The game of cat and mouse was resolved as it is usually solved tennisically speaking: Novak Djokovic beat Roberto Bautista 4-6, 6-4 and 7-6 (0) and reached the final of the Cincinnati tournament that is played in the bubble of New York, where the new reality reveals the same panorama as always. Djokovic is immense, and despite the fact that the Spaniard supervised him for a good part of the duel, the one from Belgrade tends to get away with it, which sums up his season in a simple and emphatic way: 22 interventions, 22 wins. Today (19.00, Movistar Deportes) the reborn Milos Raonic (7-6 (5) and 6-3 to Stefanos Tsitsipas) will be measured for the title, inclined the 10 times that both have crossed.

He came and went like the Serbian Guadiana, as always an enigma. Fuss and bad faces, medical attention because his neck has been mischievous throughout the week, but even so, all the time there, all the time on top, competing in one way or another. Djokovic is Djokovic. Nothing new, nor in the case of Bautista, the ice man who balls like a programmed machine and does not give up even with shots, without practically lowering the piston. Every time he’s in front of him, Nole gets hives. He bent him twice last year (Doha and Miami, and in Shanghai in 2016) and he always presents him with an exercise in patience that usually ends up driving him out of his boxes.

Every time they collide, the exchanges turn into a delight. Intensity, constant changes in heights and alternating blows, each one deeper and more thoughtful, depending on the circumstance. Bautista stepped firmly in the first set and signed the first break, because he was spinning fine and Nole had a hard time catching the pulse. He made 11 unforced errors in the first four games, which did not prevent him from replying immediately; However, the stubbornness and good work of the Castellón player allowed him to take a second blow and after that knot with three consecutive breaks, he channeled the set with temper.

It painted a bad story for Djokovic, a sore neck and stiff on the serve. But if there is anyone who knows how to manage the timing of the game, it is him, the Machiavelli of the racket. Rhythm up, rhythm down. Accelerate when it suits you and step on the brakes if the other tries to take the initiative. He dominated Bautista in several phases and made a display of his legs, powerful in the races and clairvoyant to seal the point every time the rival threw one of those cut leaves; pissed off, too, because the chair umpire ordered the roof to be closed when it had not yet started to rain in New York and when the duel was even more so, the factor indoor He revitalized Nole to balance the score.

The physical and emotional wear of the pulse began to weigh, rallie in rallie, settled each point in a game of chess. The mileage back and forth (in the end it was exactly three hours on the clock) made Bautista lose lucidity and the king of the circuit, in need of action, began to flit around the Louis Armstrong and open angles with his architectural setback. He opened a gap – he compensated for the break for 2-1 by the Spanish with two answers, for 2-2 and 4-2 – and he was one game away from the victory, but suddenly he disconnected and his opponent entered with everything: from 2-5 to 6-5 favorable to Bautista. However, it was only an illusion. Nole burned him in sudden death.

Previously, Naomi Osaka left the image of the day when entering the track with a protest shirt: a closed fist on a black background, and the internationalized slogan of Black Lives Matter. The 22-year-old Japanese woman had been the protagonist two days before with her resignation to contest the semifinal against Elise Mertens, a plan that did not materialize because the estates and the tournament decided to unify the protest and the day was suspended. Grateful for the support, Osaka finally approached the Belgian and won (6-2 and 7-6 (5) to reach the final.

The Japanese is trying to find the right course after an explosive takeoff, linking the triumphs in New York (2018) and the Australian Open (2019), and an equally pronounced decline. Osaka has not been news for a long time, or at least not because of its performance on the track, which does not prevent its tremendous economic impact; According to Forbes magazine, the tennis player is the athlete with the most income on the planet (34.2 million during the last year) and with the help of coach Wim Fissette she tries to re-shoot her game.

In the final (17.00, Movistar Deportes) she will face Victoria Azarenka, who removes the past in search of her best tools and reappears in the foreground (4-6, 6-4 and 6-1 to Johanna Konta) when she does not a lot was silver hanging the racket. At 31 years old, the Belarusian is determined to return to the noble zone of the circuit after a very long period in the shade. After touching the sky – she reached number one and won the Australian Open twice (2012 and 2013) – she went into a spin due to injuries and two years ago she returned to the slopes after being a mother. She hasn’t won a title since 2016 (Miami), but the quality doesn’t expire.