Tennis number one Novak Djokovic will not finally compete at the Mutua Madrid Open. This was confirmed this Wednesday by the organization of the tournament, which after the two days of the qualifying phase will formally start this Thursday, with the dispute of the first matches of the women’s main draw. The 33-year-old Serbian has decided not to travel to the Spanish capital and thus joins the loss of Roger Federer, who will only participate in the Geneva event before facing Roland Garros, the culmination of the clay tour.

“It’s been two years now, too long. I hope to see you next year, ”said Nole through the brief statement issued by the organizers of the Madrid tournament, which last year was canceled due to the pandemic and this edition may host up to 40% of the public; that is, about 4,800 people per session each day. In any case, they will not be able to enjoy the tennis of the current king of the circuit, who last week competed in Belgrade – he conceded in the semifinals, against Aslan Karatsev – and will soon reappear in Rome.

A priori, his roadmap also includes another stop in his hometown, just before embarking on the assault on Roland Garros, to be held from May 30 to June 13 in Paris. Without him and Federer (39 years old), the Spanish event will have Rafael Nadal as the undisputed headliner. Recent winner at the Godó, the Spaniard (34) will be the great favorite to raise a title that he has won five times before. The last champion was Djokovic, who beat Greek Stefanos Tstisipas in the 2019 final.

Meanwhile, the qualifying phase continues its course. On Tuesday the five Spanish representatives – Aliona Bolsava, Ane Mintegi, Marta Custic, Eva Guerrero and Jessica Bouzas – yielded and the final picture is taking shape. This Thursday will debut Garbiñe Muguruza, cited in the first round with the American Sloane Stephens, and the Catalan Paula Badosa, with Barbora Krejcikova; on Friday the Valencian Sara Sorribes will intervene, paired with Simona Halep.

