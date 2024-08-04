Paris (dpa)

Serbian star Novak Djokovic won the gold medal in the men’s singles tennis competition at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

Djokovic won the gold medal after defeating Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz 7-6, 7-6 in the final, after a tough match that lasted two hours and 50 minutes at Roland Garros. With his loss, Alcaraz had to settle for the silver medal, after winning two Grand Slam titles this year, Roland Garros and Wimbledon.

Djokovic achieved his dream of winning the Olympic gold for the first time in his history, and also became the oldest player to win the Olympic title, as the veteran Serbian is 37 years old.

Novak’s Olympic gold crowned his illustrious career, during which he won 24 Grand Slam titles.

“I put my heart, soul, body, family and everything on the court,” Djokovic told Eurosport after the match.

“I finally managed to win the Olympic gold at the age of 37, and most importantly, it is an achievement for my country, and I am proud to play for Serbia,” he added.

Djokovic became the fifth tennis player to win the Olympic gold medal and the four Grand Slam titles, after American Serena Williams, Spaniard Rafael Nadal, American Andre Agassi and German Steffi Graf.

Italian Lorenzo Musetti won the bronze medal in the men’s singles competition, defeating Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime in the third-place match.