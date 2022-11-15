Novak Djokovic shows off fist and elbow, and proudly sticks out his chin. It’s a job well done, he thinks to himself. The Serbian, five-time champion of the Masters Cup, has already defeated Stefanos Tsitsipas (6-4 and 7-6(4), after 1h 38m) and signed his first victory in this edition, which has a double derivative: on the one hand , grants him the point of tranquility, so necessary in a tournament of so many urgency like this, and on the other, he gets the Greek off the race to close the course at the top of the ranking. That is, one less applicant in the absence of six days for the resolution.

Now the fight is reduced to two, Carlos Alcaraz and Rafael Nadal. The Murcian watches from home on television, injured, and the Mallorcan – summoned this Tuesday with Felix Auger-Aliassime in an emergency situation – will have to lift the trophy next Sunday to unseat him from the throne. This is confirmed by the mathematics, which in turn ensure that if Nole beats Andrei Rublev on Wednesday – superior to Daniil Medvedev in this start of the Red Group – he will seal his pass to the semifinals of a tournament that he has not won since 2015 and in which aspires to hunt Roger Federer, six laurels the Swiss.

More information

“It has been a difficult year,” says the man from Belgrade, conditioned by his own creed and absent in two of the big four –Australia and US Open, as well as four Masters 1000–. “But winning Wimbledon was a relief for me,” he extends with the performance card in hand. Since then, 15 wins and only two losses; two titles (Tel Aviv and Astana) and a considerable recovery before ending the year. Tsitsipas, a guerrilla but denied, always contributes his own.

After all, the Athenian has lost the last nine games against the Serb, who has beaten him in 10 of the 12 matches between the two; since 2019, when it tipped in his favor in Shanghai, he has only suffered one disappointment after another, although none as important as the one he suffered in the final of Roland Garros last year, when he had Nole against the ropes -two sets up – and ended up unstitched. Now the champion of 21 majors He punishes him again and separates him from the fight for the throne, which he would have agreed to next Monday if he had completed the tournament undefeated.

“Honestly, I’m in no rush to get there; I know one day I will. But I can be happy without number one”, says Tsitsipas, 24 years old and forced to win in the second round, against Medvedev. “Making history in this sport is something that always motivates me. Of course I am aware that I can make history again and it is an honor to be in this position”, concludes Djokovic, determined to reach Federer and, incidentally, the umpteenth record.

THIS IS HOW THE MASTERS CUP GOES AC | Turin Format.

Two groups with four members each. The best two will access the semifinals, in which the first of the Green Group will be measured against the second of the Red and vice versa. Results and program.

Monday 14: Rublev, 6-7(7), 6-3 and 7-6(7); Djokovic, 6-4 and 7-6 (4) to Tsitsipas. Nadal-Aliassime (2:00 p.m.) and Ruud-Fritz (9:00 p.m.). groups.

Green: 1.- Fritz (1 point, two sets to nil). 2.- Ruud (1 and 2-0). Aliassime (0 and 0-2) and Nadal (0 and 0-2).

Red: 1.- Djokovic, (1 and 2-0). 2.- Rublev (1 and 2-1). 3.- Medvedev (0 and 1-2). 4.- Tsitsipas (0 and 0-2). See also EU billions of subsidies for fossil fuels: 'This is mopping with the tap open' Calendar.

Semifinals: Saturday 19, at 2:00 p.m. and 9:00 p.m.

Final: Sunday 20, at 7:00 p.m.

