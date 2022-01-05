Novak Djokovic rejected by Australia. The number 1 in world tennis will have to leave the country in the next few hours. Djokovic, unvaccinated, arrived in the country with a special exemption to participate in the Australian Open, which kicks off on January 17 in Melbourne. The tennis player’s visa, however, was not judged to be regular and, as stated by The Age newspaper, Djokovic will have to leave the country. The athlete’s lawyers are preparing to appeal.

The verdict, perhaps not definitive, came after 9 frantic hours. Djokovic landed in Melbourne, Tullamarine Airport, around 11.30pm local time (1.30pm Italian time) on January 5th. His visa was not judged to be compliant: in particular, the attached documentation was insufficient to justify the exemption from the vaccine. It would not have been clear, in particular, whether Djokovic has recovered from the covid in the last 6 months.

The affair was complicated by the rebuke of responsibility: the federal authorities, in charge of the controls, asked for the intervention of the government of the state of Victoria, which replied by demanding a written request. Apparently no one wanted to stamp Djokovic’s passport, assuming the formal responsibility of giving the go-ahead for the illustrious no vax’s entrance.

Jaala Pulford, Victoria’s interim minister of sport, tweeted later in the day: “The federal government has asked if we will support Novak Djokovic’s visa application to enter Australia. We will not provide Novak Djokovic with individual support for the visa application to participate in the Australian Open 2022. We have always been clear on two points: visa approval is a matter for the federal government and medical exemptions are a matter for doctors. ” On the Australian morning of January 6, the ‘no’ and the order to leave the country arrived. In reality, the affair cannot be considered closed. Djokovic could remain in Australia pending any further action.

THE PREMIER – “Mr. Djokovic’s visa has been canceled. Rules are rules, especially when it comes to our borders. Nobody is above these rules.” Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison expresses himself in this way on the affair. “Our strict border policies have been instrumental in guaranteeing Australia one of the lowest death rates from covid, we continue to remain vigilant.”

THE PRESS – “The Australian Border Force will continue to ensure that those arriving at our borders comply with our laws and meet the entry requirements. The ABF can confirm that Mr. Djokovic has not provided appropriate elements to meet the entry requirements. in Australia, his visa was consequently canceled, “said the ABF, responsible for controls on entry into the country.

“Those who do not have citizenship and do not have a valid visa or have a visa canceled will be detained and removed from Australia”, continues the note that denies the rumors that the tennis player would have been held in a room and deprived of his mobile phone for several hours: “ABF can confirm that Mr. Djokovic has had access to his phone”.

THE PHONE CALL – Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic on his Instagram profile revealed that he spoke on the phone with the world number one tennis player Novak Djokovic, after Australia canceled the entry visa to the champion. “I just spoke on the phone with Novak, I told him that all of Serbia is with him and that our authorities are taking all measures” to stop “the bad treatment of the best tennis player in the world as soon as possible”, explained Vucic. .