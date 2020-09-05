The party that faced Novak Djokovic and Jan-Lennard Struff served for the Serbian returned to enjoy on the track. He was not very comfortable in their second-round match, in which he even gave up a set. This time, the Arthur Ashe of the Billie Jean King Center saw a world number one who he recovered his best feelings, quickly getting rid of the German 6-3, 6-3 and 6-1. This Friday is his 26th victory in an immaculate year. Added to those of last year, they are already 29 wins in a row for Djokovic. His record is 43 games won consecutively between 2010 and 2011, so he would need to extend his streak on the European tour to break his best record.

In front of ‘Nole’ was the German Struff, who arrived in one of the best moments of his career. It was the third time in 2020 that both tennis players faced each other. Djokovic already beat the German at the Australian Open and, more recently, in the quarterfinals of the Masters 1,000 in Cincinnati. That was the first time that The 30-year-old Struff made that round at such an event in his career, what it was worth to start the US Open as number 29 in the world, the best classification in his career.

With much learned in the past confrontations against the Serbian, the Struff party started, which managed to keep the first set even, until, in the eighth game, Djokovic said enough and broke the German’s serve, who knew how to neutralize his repeated uploads to the network. The rest of the match served for the winner of 17 Grand Slam, in search of the 18th, to regain his best feelings. He deployed several outstanding winners with his forehand, and did not yield his serve once. Djokovic advances to the round of 16 of the US Open by thirteenth consecutive time (In 2005 and 2006 he lost in the third round), and he continues to give the feeling of being the top seed to win what would be his fourth New York major. His next rival will be the Spanish Pablo Carreño, who has commented that he is able to beat ‘Nole’.

