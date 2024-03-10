Indian Wells (Reuters)

Veteran Serbian star Novak Djokovic faced “clear competition” from Australian Alexander Vukic, but the world number one did not give up, and won his first match in the Indian Wells tournament, after an absence from the Masters tournament that lasted 5 years, while looking forward to winning the title for the sixth time in the California desert. In an unprecedented record.

Djokovic has not participated in Indian Wells since 2019, because he was unable to enter American territory, due to travel restrictions imposed as a result of the “Covid-19” pandemic, but he received a warm reception from the audience in the stands, when he won 6-2, 5-7, 6-3 over The unseeded Australian opponent in the second round.

This was Djokovic's first match since his loss in the Australian Open semi-finals last January to Italian Jannik Sinner, who subsequently won the title.

After the victory, Djokovic said in a courtside interview, “I definitely feel like I am at home. Five years is a long time for a tennis player, so they call this tournament tennis paradise.” “It is wonderful to be a part of it as a player and fan.”

The first seed in the tournament, Djokovic, seemed full of energy and vitality, breaking the opponent’s serve in the first half, and clinching the first set with an unanswerable ace.

The Australian player regained his rhythm, taking advantage of his powerful forehand shots, and succeeded in breaking Djokovic's serve when the latter's ball went off the line.

Vukic managed to save three break points in the next game, taking a 3-0 lead, but the Serbian player responded with a break of serve and tied the game at 3-3.

Because the Serbian player committed 12 unforced errors in the second set, Vukic succeeded in winning it with a huge ball, forcing a third set to decide the result.

In the deciding set, Djokovic clearly excelled, leading 3-2, after breaking his opponent’s serve, and maintained his superiority to ensure an appearance in the third round of the tournament, which is the thousand-point category.