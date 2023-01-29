Finger to the temple, then to the heart and then to the genital area. Redemption comes tearfully and with a howl. “Don’t-le, don’t-le, don’t-le!”, bellows the Melbourne head office, where Novak Djokovic reduces Stefanos Tsitsipas under the spotlight (6-3, 7-6(4) and 7-6(5), after 2h 56m) and closes a two-week military walk. He has lost a set throughout the tournament, when he was limping on his left thigh, and the Greek does not represent a major obstacle in an outcome written on a scientific basis: the formula djokovic-australia-cement It is synonymous with accuracy, and places the Serbian this Sunday at the precise point he intended. With the tenth coronation of him in the major Oceanic, 22nd largest, equals Rafael Nadal at the top of history –also the German Steffi Graf– and regains command of the circuit, unseating Carlos Alcaraz from Murcia.

Back after the media circus from a year ago, Djokovic, 35, celebrates in his Australian lair under the motto of the young Spaniard (“head, heart and coj…”). There are 28 consecutive victories on this track, unbeaten since 2018; Probably none as sought after as the latter, formidable from start to finish and with a special seasoning. He buries his head in the towel for a long minute and cries. He breaks free. His memory travels back and he emotionally remembers those bad days.

“Serbia and Greece are two small countries. To the children who have seen this game, keep dreaming; Dream big, don’t let anyone stop you from dreaming. It doesn’t matter where you come from, the more challenges you have, the stronger you will be”, says the third oldest champion of the tournament after Ken Rosewall (37) and Roger Federer (36). “Sometimes I bring out the worst in myself, on and off the track, so I appreciate your patience. Only they know what we have been through in the last four or five weeks ”, Nole addresses his relatives and his team. “It has been one of the most complicated Grand Slams that I have played, taking into account all the circumstances. I thank all the people who have made me feel comfortable here in Australia. It is the most important victory of my career, ”he completes in the epilogue, after another of those characteristic and perfect demonstrations of force.

Djokovic sent a message as soon as he jumped onto the track, stripped for the first time since the tournament began of the compression bandage that had wrapped his left thigh until now. He steps on the Serbian firm, strong, resounding, coming to tell the Greek that he is fine and that he is going to play what he wants here; that is, at a devastating rhythm, metronome in hand, TIC Tac, TIC Tac, from one side to the other without stopping until suffocation. Cadence and more cadence, in spin mode. He replies Tsitsipas face to face, but that infernal rattling leaves him breathless as the exchange hardens and he loses ground, too many concessions with the backhand. Out there, Nole finds a mine and hits again and again with his own, a katana that defines the first set.

The one from Belgrade closes it in 36 minutes, relentless, conceding only one point with his first serves and four with his seconds. Tsitsipas is not fine with his and the escape penalizes him. Indeed, he is playing what Djokovic wants, a flat and rectilinear script, anesthetized exchanges and intention in each hit; for him, there is no transition ball, each and every one of them is part of a sophisticated strategy. Under this format, the Greek has no choice but to experiment and launch himself: step forward or definitive fall into the void. So as he can, with great difficulty and with that indisputable quality that he treasures, he tries to get out of the hornet’s nest by going on an adventure.

Vary heights, tangle alternating speeds, angle the ball and begin to break the linearity imposed by the Serb. This one is no longer so comfortable and it gets hot. He understands that excessive noise is made from one side of the stands during the action and he scolds the chair umpire; he turns to his box and his coach creaks, accustomed to enduring the downpour; he interrupts the serve and the stands (Greek sector, of course) boo because they want there to be an end; and when he has everything in his favor, he sends a setback down the hall that provides a golden opportunity for the rival, who betrays himself and speculates. Instead of biting, Tsitsipas tempors and an impressive right hand sends his chance to the brink.

The Athenian has all the seasonings, but in terminal circumstances he tends to lose clarity. That is, he fails when he shouldn’t. He flies that first option and later, when he has done the most difficult thing, balancing the 1-4 opponent in the tiebreaker and reversing the mental trend of the team. tie-breaker, bites it and sends it to the net a couple of times from apparently comfortable positions. He does not end up having a fortune, also caught between two currents: the giants that were ahead – he has defeated all three, twice each – and the new batch that comes from behind, added stress by Alcaraz, Sinner and company. His one-handed backhand is delightful, but he mentally chases a jump that he can’t quite find. He crashes and crashes into the wall. He does not lack faith or ambition, much less tennis. Once again, however, the duel is on Djokovic’s cutting racket. He does not want the biggest debate in Belgrade.

Djokovic celebrates the victory with his mother.

In the stands, the Serbian descent prevails and the Greek appears a couple of times, those two moments in which his boy has missed the trains. It’s Nole’s party ajde Nole!, his countrymen shout to the master and lord of Australia, shared custody of history with Nadal and again, at the top of the circuit; 374 weeks already. Once again in the attic, he opens this 2023 intimidating, marking territory – full of victories (12) and titles (two out of two) – and setting a disturbing horizon for the rest, who once again see him as the adversary to beat. He wants it and has it all the Serb, eternally dissatisfied, voracious and hierarchical. Also redeemed. He had a pending account in the Antipodes and he settled it in a big way, infallibly, in his own way. As in the old days, Djokovic triumphs in Melbourne. By crushing

