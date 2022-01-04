The clear and direct message of the Australian authorities to Novak Djokovic in October – “the virus does not care about you ranking nor how many greats have you won ”-, only accentuates the outrage caused by the exemption granted yesterday to the Serbian tennis player to travel and compete, from January 17 to 30 in Melbourne, at the Australian Open.

The organizers of the tournament had stipulated that, according to the criteria of Daniel Andrews, the Prime Minister of the State of Victoria, all participants in the Australian Open must be fully vaccinated. Djokovic, who in April 2020 openly positioned himself – “I am opposed to vaccination and I would not like anyone to force me to get vaccinated in order to travel” – has gotten away with the pulse that he maintained in recent weeks with the authorities and the tournament organizers. The world tennis number one, who has refused to reveal whether he is vaccinated, announced via Instagram: “I had a fantastic few days with my loved ones and today I am heading to Australia with a waiver permit.”

The Australian Tennis Federation issued a statement shortly after, in which it ratified that Djokovic will be able to compete in the Open: “He requested a medical exemption that has been granted to him after a rigorous review process carried out by two committees of medical experts.” . Open director Craig Tiley said players must be fully vaccinated, unless there is a “genuine reason” why an exemption should be granted.

The organizers – “to guarantee privacy”, they justify – have not revealed any details about Djokovic’s request, so it is unknown what reason he gave for requesting the medical exemption. Some of the causes that justify the exemption are anaphylaxis – a severe immune reaction to some of the components of the vaccines -, a significant adverse reaction attributed to the first dose of a vaccine, an acute illness or a heart disease suffered during the last six months.

“Fair and independent protocols were established to assess medical exemption applications that will allow us to ensure that the Australian Open 2022 is safe and enjoyable for everyone,” argued Tiley; “A critical aspect of this process was that decisions were made by independent medical experts and that all applicants received due consideration.”

The 34-year-old Serbian tennis player will thus be able to defend the title he won for the ninth time a year ago in Melbourne, aim for his 21st victory in a Grand Slam tournament and break the tie at 20 he maintains with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal. Djokovic withdrew from the Serbian squad for the ATP Cup being held in Sydney from January 1-9, raising questions about his involvement in Melbourne. “I’m ready to live and breathe tennis in the coming weeks,” said the Belgrade player yesterday in his message on Instagram, accompanied by a photo of him at an airport. During the last days he trained in Marbella.

The Victorian government believes that it has established an “independent and rigorous process for evaluating applications for medical exemptions at the Australian Open.” State Deputy Prime Minister James Merlino said in December that there would be no special favors for superstars. “They are the rules,” he settled. “Medical exemptions are just that: it is not an escape for privileged tennis players.” At the end of November, Srdjan Djokovic, Novak’s father, called it “blackmail” that the Australian Open requires mandatory vaccination. Daniel Andrews then expressed: “I don’t think this person [Djokovic] nor any other tennis player, golfer or motorist [se aplicará la misma normativa para el GP de Fórmula 1, el 10 de abril] even get a visa to get here. “

Australia recorded more than 47,000 covid-19 cases in a single day, on Monday. Melbourne hospitals are under extreme pressure from increased infections and staff shortages due to exposure to the virus. Three hospitals in the city have begged patients not to come to them unless there is a true medical emergency.

New York’s veto of Irving and reversal of Kimmich

Kyrie Irving, one of the NBA stars who decided not to get vaccinated, cannot play games in the pavilion of his team, the Brooklyn Nets. The NBA allows the unvaccinated to play, although subject to a strict protocol. But Irving cannot and will not compete at home because New York health authorities prohibit unvaccinated access to enclosures where many people congregate. The Nets pushed Irving aside, but due to casualties and game overload, they rectified. The point guard expects to reappear on Wednesday on the Indiana court, but he will still not be able to play at home, neither in the Knicks’ pavilion, nor in Toronto, where authorities also require the vaccine.

German footballer Joshua Kimmich was the subject of controversy for weeks because he also did not want to be vaccinated. The Bayern player tested positive in November and then abandoned his misgivings about the vaccine announced his willingness to receive his dose.

