By Shrivathsa Sridhar

MELBOURNE (Reuters) – Nine-time champion Novak Djokovic received thunderous applause in his first Australian Open match following last year’s deportation drama, in which he defeated Roberto Carballes Baena 6-3 6-4 6- 0 on Tuesday, making an impeccable start to their title campaign.

Returning to Melbourne Park, where the Serb was denied a title defense in 2022 after being sent home amid public fury over his failure to get the Covid-19 vaccine, Djokovic saved three early break points to win the first set. while the fans chanted his name.

“I felt very welcome on court, especially by the Serbian community, which is huge here in Australia and has received me in an incredible way. So much support. So much love,” Djokovic told reporters.

“I couldn’t have started the tournament better in terms of support, in terms of how I felt on court and also playing.”

A heavily strapped left thigh from a hamstring injury he sustained in the title campaign in Adelaide was no obstacle for the 35-year-old, who was enjoying his time in front of the Rod Laver Arena crowd, taking the second set and doubling your advantage.

Striking the ball superbly, Djokovic underscored his credentials as favorites to clinch the title as he guided Carballes Baena to the finish in a one-sided third set. The title in Australia could bring the Serbian to the same level as current record holder Rafa Nadal, who has 22 Grand Slam titles.

Djokovic, who could still claim Carlos Alcaraz’s world number one spot if he wins the title in Melbourne, said he wasn’t too focused on that or the big numbers he could achieve in the first Grand Slam of the year.

(Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Melbourne, Editing)